187 / 365
Aeroplane #5: Model
My neighbour builds and flies beauties like this.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2214
photos
35
followers
51
following
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
185
1138
186
553
1139
187
1140
554
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th April 2021 1:57pm
Tags
model
,
aircraft
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
Lin
ace
That's a fabulous model plane
July 6th, 2021
