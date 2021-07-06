Previous
Aeroplane #5: Model by spanishliz
187 / 365

Aeroplane #5: Model

My neighbour builds and flies beauties like this.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Lin ace
That's a fabulous model plane
July 6th, 2021  
