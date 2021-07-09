Sign up
190 / 365
Bird #1: Robin Taking a Bath
Spotted this chap yesterday morning, having a bath in a rain puddle. He was having a great old time!
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th July 2021 10:16am
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
puddle
,
robin
