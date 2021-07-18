Sign up
199 / 365
Church #3: New England
My sister and I were in both Massachusetts and Vermont the day I took this photo, and I'm not sure if we'd crossed the state line yet or not when I took this.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2252
photos
35
followers
50
following
Tags
church
,
new england
