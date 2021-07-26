Previous
Next
Drink #4: Mum's "Special" Coffee by spanishliz
207 / 365

Drink #4: Mum's "Special" Coffee

Mum did enjoy her coffee "specials"! It might look like milky coffee, but chances are very good that it was laced with Bailey's or some other potent potable :) (I see there's a water chaser to hand as well!)
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise