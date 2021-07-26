Sign up
207 / 365
Drink #4: Mum's "Special" Coffee
Mum did enjoy her coffee "specials"! It might look like milky coffee, but chances are very good that it was laced with Bailey's or some other potent potable :) (I see there's a water chaser to hand as well!)
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
8th May 2008 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
water
,
drink
