Previous
Next
Drink #5: Water by spanishliz
208 / 365

Drink #5: Water

Still one of my favourite beverages, especially if it is nice and cold.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
And straight from the tap ( faucet)!
July 27th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond That's what I drink mostly these days!
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise