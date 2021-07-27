Sign up
208 / 365
Drink #5: Water
Still one of my favourite beverages, especially if it is nice and cold.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2279
photos
35
followers
50
following
206
573
1159
207
1160
574
208
1161
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
12th May 2007 4:43pm
Tags
water
,
fence
,
drink
,
bottle
JackieR
ace
And straight from the tap ( faucet)!
July 27th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That's what I drink mostly these days!
July 27th, 2021
