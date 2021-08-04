Sign up
216 / 365
Eye #6: On a Potato
Given the number of sprouts, perhaps I should plant this!
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
food
,
eye
,
potato
