232 / 365
Harbour #1: Garrucha (Almeria), Spain
This would be some time between 1989 and 2005, taken using my Canon AE1. Tug boats frequently passed by my flat, a few miles along the coast, as did the ore carriers that they helped in and out of harbour.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
ship
tugboat
boat
harbour
spain
garrucha
