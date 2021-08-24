Previous
Harbour #5: Quebec City, Quebec by spanishliz
Harbour #5: Quebec City, Quebec

I took a ferry across the rive and back, to get a different view of the place (and to get off my feet for awhile!)
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
