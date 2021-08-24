Sign up
236 / 365
Harbour #5: Quebec City, Quebec
I took a ferry across the rive and back, to get a different view of the place (and to get off my feet for awhile!)
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2373
photos
35
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
22nd September 2008 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
boat
,
harbour
,
quebec
,
quebec city
