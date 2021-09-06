Sign up
249 / 365
Jacket #4: Child-Sized National Costumes
These are in my favourite vintage clothing store. I believe it's Greek on the left, Scottish on the right.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
0
0
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th February 2019 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
bricks
,
jacket
,
clothing
,
kilt
