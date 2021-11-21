Sign up
325 / 365
Uniform #3: Canadian Navy
This was aboard HMCS Sackville, which is a floating museum in Halifax harbour (Nova Scotia). This young man was happy to pose for me.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2008 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
navy
,
uniform
,
halifax
,
donald duck
,
hmcs sackville
