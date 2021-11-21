Previous
Uniform #3: Canadian Navy by spanishliz
Uniform #3: Canadian Navy

This was aboard HMCS Sackville, which is a floating museum in Halifax harbour (Nova Scotia). This young man was happy to pose for me.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Liz Milne

