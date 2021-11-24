Sign up
328 / 365
Uniform #6: Guard at Halifax Citadel
This is another photo from my trip to Halifax, quite a few years ago now.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
20th September 2008 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
uniform
,
kilt
,
citadel
,
halifax
