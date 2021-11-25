Previous
Uniform #7: Girl Guides by spanishliz
Uniform #7: Girl Guides

This is my Mum, in her Girl Guides uniform, sometime in the early to mid 1930s, in England. She absolutely loved this photo of herself.

(I haven't managed a "new" photo this week, so thought I'd go in the opposite direction.)
25th November 2021

Liz Milne

spanishliz
