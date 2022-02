Heart #1: On a Truck

Heart to Home meals are the meals for seniors that I get delivered, usually weekly, and thought this would be a good start to a week of hearts (apologies for piggybacking on the month of hearts). That's Lloyd, the delivery driver, walking back to his vehicle, after a bit of a chat. He was telling me that the area they cover runs from Cobourg to the Quebec border (though not all on the same day!) He's therefore my entry for the "people working" tag.