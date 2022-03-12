Previous
Kit #1: Sewing by spanishliz
Photo 436

Kit #1: Sewing

This handy little kit lives in a drawer in my kitchen so I can find it easily. I'm not much good at sewing, but still like to have needle and thread handy in case small repairs are needed.
12th March 2022

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
Very practical indeed
March 12th, 2022  
