Photo 436
Kit #1: Sewing
This handy little kit lives in a drawer in my kitchen so I can find it easily. I'm not much good at sewing, but still like to have needle and thread handy in case small repairs are needed.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3003
photos
38
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th March 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scissors
,
needle
,
thread
,
kit
,
thimble
,
sewing kit
Corinne C
ace
Very practical indeed
March 12th, 2022
