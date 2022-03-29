Sign up
Photo 453
Music #4: Pianos (It's Piano Day!)
A selection of little pianos, found in a shop in Stirling, Ontario.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
music
,
piano
,
miniature
