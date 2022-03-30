Sign up
Photo 454
Music #5: Drummer in Dundas Square, Toronto
This chap drew quite a crowd. There was another drummer, too, but I'd not quite got him in the photo, so I took him out completely.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
29th September 2007 5:38pm
Tags
music
,
drums
,
drummer
,
toronto
