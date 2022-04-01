Sign up
Photo 456
Music #7: My House Band
As always, I like to have at least one "new" photo per week, so here are pipers Angus and Hamish, with Mike the Monkey on cymbals!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3074
photos
37
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st April 2022 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
toys
,
music
,
bagpipes
,
teddy bear
,
cymbals
,
pipers
