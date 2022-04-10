Sign up
Photo 465
Office #2: Teletype Operator
I think this was called a teletype (maybe telex?) machine, back in the late 1970s when I took this photo. Once again, it is in the Bata Library at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
office
,
peterborough ontario
,
trent university
,
teletype
