Office #2: Teletype Operator by spanishliz
Office #2: Teletype Operator

I think this was called a teletype (maybe telex?) machine, back in the late 1970s when I took this photo. Once again, it is in the Bata Library at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

