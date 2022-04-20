Sign up
Photo 475
Pink #5: Cotton Candy
Spotted this tub of cotton candy when I was shopping. Appears to be by the same people who make pink popcorn.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
20th April 2022 3:00pm
Tags
food
,
pink
,
sweets
,
candy
,
pinkapril2022
