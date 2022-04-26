Previous
Next
Queen #4: Another Doggie by spanishliz
Photo 481

Queen #4: Another Doggie

This little one was nicknamed "The Queen of the Bay", though I believe she also went by "Bessie". She was quite a dear wee thing.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise