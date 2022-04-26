Sign up
Photo 481
Queen #4: Another Doggie
This little one was nicknamed "The Queen of the Bay", though I believe she also went by "Bessie". She was quite a dear wee thing.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3154
photos
37
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
1st March 2009 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
queen
,
pet
