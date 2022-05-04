Sign up
Photo 489
Riders #5: On a Fairground Ride
I've carefully chosen a shot that doesn't show faces of any kids, even though most of them will now be in their late teens or early twenties. The bumble bee ride was pretty cute.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th July 2013 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
fair
,
rider
,
fairground
