Photo 492
Store #1: The Last Sam the Record Man
Once a large chain, the last Sam the Record Man is in the Quinte Mall in Belleville, Ontario. It appears to have survived the pandemic, and I hope to visit it again before long. I use it mostly for its good selection of older films on DVD.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th September 2019 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
store
,
belleville
,
sam the record man
,
quinte mall
