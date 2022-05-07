Previous
Store #1: The Last Sam the Record Man by spanishliz
Photo 492

Store #1: The Last Sam the Record Man

Once a large chain, the last Sam the Record Man is in the Quinte Mall in Belleville, Ontario. It appears to have survived the pandemic, and I hope to visit it again before long. I use it mostly for its good selection of older films on DVD.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Liz Milne

Photo Details

