Train #4: GO Train by spanishliz
Train #4: GO Train

The GO train is how commuters get in and out of Toronto, among other things. This one is close to Union Station, with the lovely old Royal York Hotel just behind it.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Nice looking train!
May 18th, 2022  
