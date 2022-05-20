Sign up
Photo 505
Train #7: Crossing the Bridge
I might have used this one before some time ago, but I like the bridge and the way the engine is emerging from it.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
28th September 2010 12:16pm
Tags
bridge
,
sky
,
train
,
clouds
