Previous
Next
Under #1: Maggie Under the Deck by spanishliz
Photo 506

Under #1: Maggie Under the Deck

Maggie was my sister and brother-in-law's beautiful girl, sadly no longer with us. Whenever she came to visit me she liked to go underneath my deck where it was cool and private.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise