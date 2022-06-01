Previous
Vest #5: Winter Model, c.1983 by spanishliz
Photo 517

Vest #5: Winter Model, c.1983

That's me at Gatwick, probably heading back to Canada after visiting Mum for Christmas. She will have been the one to take the photo (I have one I took of her same day, same place). That huge bag over my shoulder was my camera bag.
1st June 2022

Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
A nice memory!
June 2nd, 2022  
