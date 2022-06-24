Previous
Next
Yellow #7: Aircraft by the Roadside by spanishliz
Photo 540

Yellow #7: Aircraft by the Roadside

Don't worry, my sister was driving! I snapped a couple of shots of this little beauty as we passed. It's by the road as one enters Brockville, Ontario.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise