Photo 542
Z #9: Keyboard
Phone snap of the zed on my keyboard.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
computer
,
keyboard
,
z
