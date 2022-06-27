Sign up
Photo 543
Z #10: Metal
These are, in fact, two bits of metal frame, from my scrapbook stash, placed together in the shape of a zed.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
910
1496
66
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
27th June 2022 2:09pm
Tags
metal
,
scrapbook
,
z
