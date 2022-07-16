Previous
Clock #1: In the Hockey Hall of Fame by spanishliz
Photo 562

Clock #1: In the Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto is partly housed in a beautiful old bank building and some features of that building have been retained, including this clock and surrounding woodwork.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
