Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 562
Clock #1: In the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto is partly housed in a beautiful old bank building and some features of that building have been retained, including this clock and surrounding woodwork.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3517
photos
39
followers
54
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
83
561
1514
84
928
85
1515
562
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
12th September 2009 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
wood
,
hockey hall of fame
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close