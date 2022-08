Education #5: Me, BA

This is after my third year at Trent, though I went back for a fourth year (and the "Hons" after the BA). Can't believe they got me to wear a dress, though. The gown, yes, that's necessary, but why a dress?? My Mum was there, so I expect she took the photo, on my little Brownie Starmite II. (I have no photos from the following year...)