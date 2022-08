Field #4: Smallholding, with Donkey

Her name was Rosie, and that's my cousin Curly talking to her. The field was right in the middle of the village (and actually a couple of fields) and known as "Ern's Field", after the owner. Rosie lived there, and he kept chickens for eggs, a couple of geese, some guinea fowl and occasionally some beef cattle to sell. He grew strawberries, runner beans, broccoli and more. Now its a housing estate with umpteen houses on it. I liked it better as a field.