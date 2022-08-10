Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 586
Field #5: School Playing Field
This is quite near me, and I took the photo through the fence, from a public walkway. During the school year it's used for soccer, lacrosse and various other vigourous activities.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3628
photos
40
followers
55
following
160% complete
View this month »
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
Latest from all albums
109
362
1539
363
953
586
110
1540
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th August 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
field
,
belleville
,
albert college
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close