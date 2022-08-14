Sign up
Photo 591
Gate #2: Still in Quebec City
Spotted this slightly less imposing gate as I walked down from the upper town to river level, and turned around to snap this shot.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
street
,
gate
,
quebec city
Corinne C
ace
One of my favorite cities in Canada!
August 15th, 2022
