Previous
Next
Gate #3: Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium by spanishliz
Photo 592

Gate #3: Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium

This is a memorial to the missing British and commonwealth of the Ypres Salient in World War I, which I visited in 1986. The inner walls are covered in names.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise