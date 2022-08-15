Sign up
Photo 592
Gate #3: Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium
This is a memorial to the missing British and commonwealth of the Ypres Salient in World War I, which I visited in 1986. The inner walls are covered in names.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Tags
gate
,
wwi
,
belgium
,
war memorial
,
ypres
,
ieper
,
menin gate
