Photo 593
Gate #4: Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment
This gate, and the memorial to which it leads, are in downtown Belleville, in the grounds of the local armouries. The H & PER is the local regiment, known sometimes as the "Hasty P's", and with a very good record in WWII.
16th August 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
gate
,
war memorial
,
belleville
,
hastings and prince edward regiment
