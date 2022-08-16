Previous
Gate #4: Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment by spanishliz
Photo 593

Gate #4: Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment

This gate, and the memorial to which it leads, are in downtown Belleville, in the grounds of the local armouries. The H & PER is the local regiment, known sometimes as the "Hasty P's", and with a very good record in WWII.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Photo Details

