Photo 602
House #6: Not Far Away
This is a couple of streets over from me, and I really like the front of the building, but it needs some TLC.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th May 2021 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
trees
,
house
,
porch
,
railing
