House #7: On a Teapot

I needed a "new" shot for this week, and came up with this. It is actually a teapot-shaped bank, but has no money in it (or way of getting it out if it did). It's a souvenir of my first trip to England (1972) when my Mum and I visited the town where she was born. It now sits on a shelf in my kitchen, high enough to be out of the reach of kitty paws.