Island #4: It Is, Really!

The muddy Maitland was looking overgrown in the extreme the last time I was there, but that really is "the island" that I never visited as a kid growing up there because there was no access other than by boat or swimming - or across the ice in winter. I could probably have waded on this day, but didn't. My sister and I are headed that way in a couple of weeks, and I'll have to have a look and see how it is looking now.