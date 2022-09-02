Sign up
Photo 610
Island #7: Postcards from a Couple
This was the only way I could think of getting a "new" photo this week.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3745
photos
44
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
postcard
,
taiwan
,
samoa
