Previous
Next
Jumper #7: Winston by spanishliz
Photo 617

Jumper #7: Winston

My little dog, Winston, kicking up his heels like a puppy, even though he was 15 or 16 when this photo was taken. He's been gone a long time, but I still miss him.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise