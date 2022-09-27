Previous
Mural #4: On a Pop Up by the Bay by spanishliz
Photo 635

Mural #4: On a Pop Up by the Bay

The pop ups weren't open today when my sister and I went that way, but I did snap a pic of the colourful mural on the wall of one of them :)
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz

