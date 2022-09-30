Sign up
Photo 638
Mural #7: Out a Train Window
This was at the station in Truro, Nova Scotia, when I travelled by train to Halifax some years ago.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
995
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
18th September 2008 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
mural
,
wall
,
station
,
map
,
truro nova scotia
