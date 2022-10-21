Sign up
Photo 659
Precious #7: In a Box
She really loves to have a box to curl up in, like most cats.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
box
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
amyK
ace
Looks quite content
October 22nd, 2022
