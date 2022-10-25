Sign up
Photo 663
Quiet #4: Two Minutes Silence
Remembrance Day a few years ago drew a large crowd.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th November 2014 11:45am
Tags
quiet
,
remembrance day
