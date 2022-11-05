Sign up
Photo 674
Spain #1: Mum and Winston on the Paseo
Winston used to like to walk along the top of the wall. The fact that my Mum was visiting tells me that this is "winter", sometime in the late 1990s.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Tags
dog
,
wall
,
spain
,
winston
,
mum
,
mediterranean
,
paseo
,
mojacar
