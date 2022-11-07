Previous
Next
Spain #3: Windmill in Aguilas by spanishliz
Photo 676

Spain #3: Windmill in Aguilas

The town of Aguilas is in Murcia, a bit farther north from where I lived. This would have been taken in May 2000, using my Canon AE1.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise