Photo 745
Photo 745
J Is for Jays
That’s the Toronto Blue Jays of course. Snapped whilst watching the game tonight.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
blue
,
baseball
,
j
,
jays
Corinne C
ace
Nice team!
June 28th, 2023
