K Is for Knee by spanishliz
Photo 756

K Is for Knee

My own rather wrinkly left knee, in fact 😎
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Suzie Townsend ace
It is not a fun trip is it? I know my own aging body rather fascinates me and frustrates me at the same time.
July 8th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
@stownsend I have decided to accept wrinkles as a sign of wisdom 😎
July 8th, 2023  
