Photo 862
Z Is for Zippy
F1 cars zipping around through the years. Collage of photos taken of tv screen during pre-race story.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
car
zoom
collage
f1
z
zippy
Corinne C
Superb collage
October 22nd, 2023
